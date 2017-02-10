Gigi Hadid Gives First Interview on 'Ellen,' Talks Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid just made her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she opened up all about her relationship with boyfriend Zayn Malik in the interview!

The 21-year-old model was asked how she first met Zayn.

“We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show last year I think and ended up not coming,” Gigi said. “I was like I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the after party…he wasn’t there.”

“Later that week, we ended up going on our first date,” she added.

Gigi was asked if they played it cool. “We played it cool for like ten minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,’” she said. “We connected like really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos.”

