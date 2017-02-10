Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 10:20 am

Gigi Hadid Gives First Interview on 'Ellen,' Talks Zayn Malik!

Gigi Hadid just made her first appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and she opened up all about her relationship with boyfriend Zayn Malik in the interview!

The 21-year-old model was asked how she first met Zayn.

“We actually met at a friend’s birthday party a few years ago and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria’s Secret show last year I think and ended up not coming,” Gigi said. “I was like I’ll play it cool. I’ll go to the after party…he wasn’t there.”

“Later that week, we ended up going on our first date,” she added.

Gigi was asked if they played it cool. “We played it cool for like ten minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,’” she said. “We connected like really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos.”

FYI: Gigi is wearing pieces from her Tommy x Gigi collection.
