Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Support Adam Levine at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were all smiles alongside their friend Adam Levine at his Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday (February 10) in Hollywood.

The couple came out to support their fellow The Voice coach and Blake even took to the stage to say a few words.

“If you would have told me that this guy would end up being one of my best friends, I would have called you crazy…But I have seen a lot of ups and downs, and I have never had a more honest and loyal friend than Adam Levine through my personal journey,’ he said.

Blake added, “We all know he is a huge star with music and movies and television, but I am happy to see him get this, because he is my friend and nobody is more shocked — I mean proud — than I am that he is going to have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame forever. Congratulations, brother. I love you.”

