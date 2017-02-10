Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Enjoy Date Night in NYC
Heidi Klum holds hands with longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel as they make their way into a late night dinner on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.
The 43-year-old model and her 30-year-old boyfriend dressed to impress as they made their way out of the amfAR Gala.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum
Earlier that day, Heidi rocked a leather jacket as she made her grabbed coffee and did some shopping in the city.
Before heading to the gala, Heidi took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting her makeup done.
