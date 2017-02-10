Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 4:00 am

Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Enjoy Date Night in NYC

Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Enjoy Date Night in NYC

Heidi Klum holds hands with longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel as they make their way into a late night dinner on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.

The 43-year-old model and her 30-year-old boyfriend dressed to impress as they made their way out of the amfAR Gala.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Heidi Klum

Earlier that day, Heidi rocked a leather jacket as she made her grabbed coffee and did some shopping in the city.

Before heading to the gala, Heidi took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting her makeup done.

Getting dolled up for tonight's @amfar gala with @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair @enamelle #amfar

A video posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

10+ pictures inside of Heidi Klum out and about in New York City…
Just Jared on Facebook
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 01
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 02
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 03
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 04
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 05
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 06
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 07
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 08
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 09
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 10
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 11
heidi vito enjoy date night in nyc 12

Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Heidi Klum, Vito Schnabel

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here