Heidi Klum & Boyfriend Vito Schnabel Enjoy Date Night in NYC

Heidi Klum holds hands with longtime boyfriend Vito Schnabel as they make their way into a late night dinner on Wednesday (February 8) in New York City.

The 43-year-old model and her 30-year-old boyfriend dressed to impress as they made their way out of the amfAR Gala.

Earlier that day, Heidi rocked a leather jacket as she made her grabbed coffee and did some shopping in the city.

Before heading to the gala, Heidi took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting her makeup done.

Getting dolled up for tonight's @amfar gala with @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair @enamelle #amfar A video posted by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Feb 8, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

