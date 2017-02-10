Jake Gyllenhaal Got Set Up on Failed Dates by Kelly Ripa!

Kelly Ripa tries to set Jake Gyllenhaal up on a date every time she sees him and now he’s opening up about the failed dates he has been on because of her!

“She’s obviously doing a really good job,” the 36-year-old actor joked during the appearance on Live! with Kelly on Friday morning (February 10) in New York City.

Jake said that’s fine with Kelly playing matchmaker and encouraged her to “keep trying!”

“Here’s what I think. I think that you’re introverted and I think that the people I’ve suggested to you are also introverted, so it’s like two introverts can’t possibly meet,” Kelly explained. “You need an outgoing person.”



Jake is getting ready to star on Broadway again in the musical revival of Sunday in the Park with George and he opened up about dealing with audience interruptions on stage.



