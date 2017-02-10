Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017 at 4:07 pm

Jake Gyllenhaal Got Set Up on Failed Dates by Kelly Ripa!

Jake Gyllenhaal Got Set Up on Failed Dates by Kelly Ripa!

Kelly Ripa tries to set Jake Gyllenhaal up on a date every time she sees him and now he’s opening up about the failed dates he has been on because of her!

“She’s obviously doing a really good job,” the 36-year-old actor joked during the appearance on Live! with Kelly on Friday morning (February 10) in New York City.

Jake said that’s fine with Kelly playing matchmaker and encouraged her to “keep trying!”

“Here’s what I think. I think that you’re introverted and I think that the people I’ve suggested to you are also introverted, so it’s like two introverts can’t possibly meet,” Kelly explained. “You need an outgoing person.”


Kelly Tries to Get Jake Gyllenhaal a Date

Click inside to watch another video from the episode…

Jake is getting ready to star on Broadway again in the musical revival of Sunday in the Park with George and he opened up about dealing with audience interruptions on stage.


Jake Gyllenhaal on Dealing With Audience Interruptions on Stage
  • Not a Fan

    She is the most annoying, self centred hack there is for no reason. No talent and a huge uneducated mouth. If her friends are like her no wonder Jake passed!

