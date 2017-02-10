Jamie Dornan Admits He Knows Every Word to 'Frozen'

Jamie Dornan‘s kids are pretty much like every other kid out there as they love Frozen so much that their parents know every word to the movie now!

The 34-year-old Fifty Shades Darker actor admitted that he could act out the entire movie while promoting his new film, which is not appropriate for kids at all.

“Oh my God are you kidding me? I could act the whole bloody thing out for you right now,” Jamie told People. He and his wife Amelia Warner are the parents to two girls – Dulcie, 3, and Phoebe, 1.

“And I could sing every bloody line of every song. Trolls is the [popular] one at the moment with our 3-year-old,” he added, “In the car, we just listen to Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick sing at us on every family journey we go on at the moment, which is kind of fun and really kind of awful at the same time, once it’s the 70th time of the week.”