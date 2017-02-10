Jamie Dornan Tried to Make Dakota Johnson Laugh During '50 Shades' Sex Scenes
Jamie Dornan is opening up about filming some of the sexier scenes in 50 Shades of Grey.
While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the 34-year-old actor explained how he made those intense scenes a little more lighthearted.
“My temptation is always just to try to make Dakota laugh, so sometimes I’ll do things like, when there’s a moment where I’m meant to, you know, orgasm, I’ll be like, ‘Doo doo doo dah do!’” Jamie explained.
He also spilled on the new film 50 Shades Darker, adding with a laugh that “there’s probably more sex” in the film!
See all that Jamie had to say in the video below…
Jamie Dornan on The Graham Norton Show