Jenny Slate Steps Out Following Split From Chris Evans

Jenny Slate is spending time with girlfriends following her split from Chris Evans.

The 34-year-old actress stepped out with her friend Zoe Kazan at the launch of Madewell’s first Intimates line at The Wing on Wednesday (February 8) in Los Angeles.

After the event, Jenny took to her Instagram to share a sweet pic with Zoe.

“Love was in the air for me and my poodle @zoe.kazan! Thanks to @the.wing @madewell for letting us host this #everydaymadewell fun party! I can’t wait to get my buns and boobs into the new @madewell intimates line! 🔥🔥🔥,” she captioned the photo.

FYI: Jenny is wearing entirely Madewell.

