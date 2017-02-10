Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017 at 1:36 am

Katie Holmes Models Marchesa for Red Dress Fashion Show

Katie Holmes Models Marchesa for Red Dress Fashion Show

Katie Holmes poses in her red dress while backstage at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Runway Show on Thursday night (February 9) at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

The show was presented by Macy’s and held for a great cause right at the start of New York Fashion Week. It featured lots of stars walking the runway in various designers.

Other ladies who walked in the show included Juliette Lewis, Peyton List, Maureen McCormack, Bridget Moynahan, Lorraine Toussant, and Rachel Platten, who also performed for the crowd.

FYI: Katie is wearing a Marchesa dress. Juliette is wearing a Christian Siriano dress. Bridget is wearing an Herve Leger dress. Lorraine is wearing a Varyform dress.

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Bridget Moynahan, Juliette Lewis, Katie Holmes, Lorraine Toussant, Maureen McCormack, Peyton List, Rachel Platten

