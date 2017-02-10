Katy Perry: 'Chained to the Rhythm' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Katy Perry has returned with her first new song of 2017 and you can listen to “Chained to the Rhythm” right here!

The 32-year-old singer has been teasing the song all week long and she dropped it at midnight on early Friday morning (February 10).

Bob Marley‘s grandson Skip Marley can be heard on the song.

Leading up to the release, Katy put disco balls all around the world that had the song loaded into it. Fans could plug their headphones into the jack and hear the song before anyone else!

Katy is going to be performing at the 2017 Grammy Awards this weekend and it’s expected that she will perform the new single. We can’t wait to hear more from her and hopefully get her fourth studio album sometime soon!

You can download the song now on iTunes and stream below on Spotify!

Click inside to read the lyrics for the new song and watch the lyric video…