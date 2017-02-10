Kendall Jenner Walks in La Perla NYFW Show with Naomi Campbell & More!

Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell both look fierce while walking the runway in the La Perla show held during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (February 9) at SIR Stage 37 in New York City.

Other models who appeared in the show included Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Stella Maxwell, Lais Riberio, and Kendall‘s fellow Vogue cover star Liu Wen.

Gwyneth Paltrow was seen sitting in the front row to check out the new fashion at the event.

