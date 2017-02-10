Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017 at 12:41 am

Kendall Jenner Walks in La Perla NYFW Show with Naomi Campbell & More!

Kendall Jenner Walks in La Perla NYFW Show with Naomi Campbell & More!

Kendall Jenner and Naomi Campbell both look fierce while walking the runway in the La Perla show held during New York Fashion Week on Thursday (February 9) at SIR Stage 37 in New York City.

Other models who appeared in the show included Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Stella Maxwell, Lais Riberio, and Kendall‘s fellow Vogue cover star Liu Wen.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner

Gwyneth Paltrow was seen sitting in the front row to check out the new fashion at the event.

20+ pictures inside from the La Perla fashion show…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2017 New York Fashion Week Winter, Gwyneth Paltrow, Joan Smalls, Jourdan Dunn, Kendall Jenner, Lais Ribeiro, Liu Wen, Naomi Campbell, Stella Maxwell

  • http://secure49.com Earl Bishop

