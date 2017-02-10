Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 2:51 pm

Kerry Washington Has A Popcorn Addiction Problem!

Kerry Washington and her Scandal character Olivia Pope don’t have too much in common, except for one thing – their love for popcorn!

“In season one I thought that there were cameras in my apartment… because I sit alone at home and eat popcorn. I was like, ‘Shonda [Rhimes] knows, she knows what I do when I’m alone,’” the 40-year-old actress revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (February 10). “I just read a script and got scared that she’s watching me or psychic.”

“I love it so much. If I have to eat popcorn the whole time I’m thrilled,” Kerry added. “It’s a problem. I may have to go into rehab.”

During her interview, Kerry also talked about her love for Alicia Keys, living in New York and discussed her old headshot.


FYI: Kerry is wearing a Michael Kors Collection black leather trumpet dress.

Click inside to watch more from Kerry Washington’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live…


