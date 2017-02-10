Kerry Washington Has A Popcorn Addiction Problem!

Kerry Washington and her Scandal character Olivia Pope don’t have too much in common, except for one thing – their love for popcorn!

“In season one I thought that there were cameras in my apartment… because I sit alone at home and eat popcorn. I was like, ‘Shonda [Rhimes] knows, she knows what I do when I’m alone,’” the 40-year-old actress revealed while making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (February 10). “I just read a script and got scared that she’s watching me or psychic.”

“I love it so much. If I have to eat popcorn the whole time I’m thrilled,” Kerry added. “It’s a problem. I may have to go into rehab.”

During her interview, Kerry also talked about her love for Alicia Keys, living in New York and discussed her old headshot.



Kerry is wearing a Michael Kors Collection black leather trumpet dress.

