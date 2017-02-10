Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 8:42 am

Kings Of Leon Premiere 'Reverend' Music Video - Watch Here!

Kings Of Leon Premiere 'Reverend' Music Video - Watch Here!

Caleb Followill takes the lead in the just released music video for Kings Of Leon‘s brand new single “Reverend“!

The track is one of 10 songs featured on the band’s – Caleb, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill – latest studio album WALLS, which was released back in October.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kings Of Leon

“He was a troubled guy with a really beautiful voice,” frontman Caleb told EW about country singer Blaze Foley, who served as the main inspiration for the song. “When he sang, it felt like he was talking to you. You wanted to hear what he had to say.”

Watch the music video below….


Kings Of Leon – ‘Reverend’
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Kings of Leon, Matthew Followill, Music, Music Video, Nathan Followill

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here