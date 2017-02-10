Kings Of Leon Premiere 'Reverend' Music Video - Watch Here!

Caleb Followill takes the lead in the just released music video for Kings Of Leon‘s brand new single “Reverend“!

The track is one of 10 songs featured on the band’s – Caleb, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill and Nathan Followill – latest studio album WALLS, which was released back in October.

“He was a troubled guy with a really beautiful voice,” frontman Caleb told EW about country singer Blaze Foley, who served as the main inspiration for the song. “When he sang, it felt like he was talking to you. You wanted to hear what he had to say.”

