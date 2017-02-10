Lena Dunham Flusters Maria Shriver with Just One Word (Video)

Lena Dunham was able to put Maria Shriver into a fluster by just saying one word during her appearance on The Today Show on Friday morning (February 10) in New York City.

The 30-year-old actress stopped by the morning show to talk about the final season of Girls.

“Thank you so much for stopping by. I had a chance to look at three shows for this new season, and it looks terrific,” Maria said at the end of the interview.

“You saw a penis, right?” Lena replied.

“Yeah. Well, I saw more than that! You caught me there for a second. I am not sure if you are allowed to say that on television—but you did!” Maria said.

“I won’t be coming back!” Lena joked. “Going out with a bang!”