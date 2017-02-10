'Lion' Confronts Donald Trump Travel Ban in Ad Prior to Oscars

Lion is tackling some important issues ahead of Oscars weekend.

Two of the movie’s stars Nicole Kidman and Dev Patel stepped out at the Lion premiere at Cinema Gaumont Opera on Friday (February 10) in Paris, France.

The day before, the Los Angeles Times ran a For Your Consideration ad for the film which confronted Donald Trump‘s travel ban.

“It took an extraordinary effort to get 8-year-old actor Sunny Pawar a visa so that he could come to America for the very first time. Next year, that might not be an option,” the ad read.

Although Sunny‘s Oscar attendance does not seem to be in question, other nominees like Iranian director Asghar Farhadi will not be attending the ceremony in light of recent political events.

FYI: Nicole is wearing Saint Laurent.