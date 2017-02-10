Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr and her fiance Evan Spiegel are apparently staying abstinent until they are married, she revealed during a recent interview.

The 33-year-old model, who is the mom to a six-year-old son named Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, was asked if she plans on having another child.

“Not yet. Not until after we get married. My partner is very traditional,” she told The Times and added that she isn’t using contraception since she’s not having sex.

The interviewer then asked if they are abstaining from sex completely and she said, “We can’t…I mean we’re just waiting.”

Miranda and Evan, 26, got engaged in July 2016. He is the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Snapchat.

Another celebrity couple that publicly revealed they abstained from sex until marriage was Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson. They are now expecting their first child together!