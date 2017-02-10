Nash Overstreet Debuts Acoustic Version of 'U Don't Get 2 Do That' (Exclusive)

Nash Overstreet just released his EP U Don’t Get 2 Do That and we have an exclusive acoustic version of the title track!

The 31-year-old singer is launching his solo career after a successful run with the band Hot Chelle Rae.

“I’ve grown up writing songs a million different ways. From sitting with a guitar on a couch… to starting with MPCs in professional studios. I wrote ‘U Don’t Get 2 Do That’ with a couple friends of mine (Shane Stevens and Nikki Williams) in Nashville with nothing but an acoustic guitar and a little bit of alcohol,” Nash told us in a statement. “I wanted to record an exclusive version of the song to show people the intimacy of where the song came from. I didn’t do the typical copy-paste with the hooks. I sang it all the way through the keep the emotion and honesty that lives behind the lyrics.”

Go download the new EP on iTunes and hear the stream below via Spotify!

