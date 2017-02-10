Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 6:03 pm

Nash Overstreet Debuts Acoustic Version of 'U Don't Get 2 Do That' (Exclusive)

Nash Overstreet Debuts Acoustic Version of 'U Don't Get 2 Do That' (Exclusive)

Nash Overstreet just released his EP U Don’t Get 2 Do That and we have an exclusive acoustic version of the title track!

The 31-year-old singer is launching his solo career after a successful run with the band Hot Chelle Rae.

“I’ve grown up writing songs a million different ways. From sitting with a guitar on a couch… to starting with MPCs in professional studios. I wrote ‘U Don’t Get 2 Do That’ with a couple friends of mine (Shane Stevens and Nikki Williams) in Nashville with nothing but an acoustic guitar and a little bit of alcohol,” Nash told us in a statement. “I wanted to record an exclusive version of the song to show people the intimacy of where the song came from. I didn’t do the typical copy-paste with the hooks. I sang it all the way through the keep the emotion and honesty that lives behind the lyrics.”

Go download the new EP on iTunes and hear the stream below via Spotify!

Audio clip: Adobe Flash Player (version 9 or above) is required to play this audio clip. Download the latest version here. You also need to have JavaScript enabled in your browser.

Click inside to hear the stream of the full EP…

Just Jared on Facebook
nash overstreet exclusive song premiere 01
nash overstreet exclusive song premiere 02.
nash overstreet exclusive song premiere 03
nash overstreet exclusive song premiere 04
nash overstreet exclusive song premiere 05.

Photos: Sean Hagwell
Posted to: Exclusive, Music, Nash Overstreet

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here