Natalie Portman Can Teach You Hebrew Slang! (VIDEO)

Natalie Portman steps out with a friend on Wednesday morning (February 8) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The very pregnant actress dressed in her baby bump in a striped sweater as she enjoyed an early morning hike.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie recently sat down with Vanity Fair where she shared a few Hebrew slang phrases!

In case you missed it, Natalie stunned on the cover of the latest issue of the mag.

Watch the video below!



Natalie Portman Teaches You Hebrew Slang

15+ pictures inside of Natalie Portman enjoying her hike…