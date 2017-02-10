Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 12:17 am

Natalie Portman Can Teach You Hebrew Slang! (VIDEO)

Natalie Portman Can Teach You Hebrew Slang! (VIDEO)

Natalie Portman steps out with a friend on Wednesday morning (February 8) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The very pregnant actress dressed in her baby bump in a striped sweater as she enjoyed an early morning hike.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie recently sat down with Vanity Fair where she shared a few Hebrew slang phrases!

In case you missed it, Natalie stunned on the cover of the latest issue of the mag.

Watch the video below!


Natalie Portman Teaches You Hebrew Slang

15+ pictures inside of Natalie Portman enjoying her hike…
Just Jared on Facebook
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 01
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 01
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 02
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 02
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 03
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 03
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 04
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 04
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 05
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 05
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 06
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 06
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 07
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 07
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 08
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 08
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 09
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 09
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 10
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 10
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 11
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 11
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 12
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 12
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 13
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 13
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 14
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 14
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 15
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 15
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 16
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 16
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 17
natalie portman can teach you hebrew slang 17

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Natalie Portman, Pregnant Celebrities

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Earl Bishop

    I was paid 104,000 thousand dollars in last 12 months by working online from my house a­n­d I manage to accomplish that by wor­king part time f­o­r 3 or sometimes more h on daily basis. I followed work opportunity I found online and I am so excited that I was able to earn so much extra income. It’s very user friendly a­­n­­d I’m just so blessed that i learned about it. Here’s what I did… http://statictab.com/dk8k8gt

  • Delores Pauldo

    Jared seem the time you wouldn’t post anything about her. Now its all publicity and her been pregnant and having publicity about her movie. A very smart lady. Think Hayden pick the wrong co star to hang with. Cause Rachel not smart at being a A- list actress at all

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here