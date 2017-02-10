Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017 at 3:38 pm

Nicki Minaj & Nick Jonas: 'Bom Bidi Bom' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Nicki Minaj & Nick Jonas: 'Bom Bidi Bom' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Nicki Minaj and Nick Jonas teamed up for the catchy song “Bom Bidi Bom,” part of the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack!

The soundtrack dropped Friday (February 10) – stream the full album here.

Nicki‘s rapping skills pair perfectly with Nick‘s smooth vocals on the steamy track.

“Cause I’m an addict, I’m your patient, your lips are the medication 😏 @fiftyshadesmovie #fiftyshadesdarker out now,” Nick wrote on Instagram.

“Dope ass beat,” Nicki added on Twitter. “The bombidibom part is what sold me on it. 🎀”

Download the song on iTunes, and listen below! (via Spotify)

Click inside to read the lyrics to “Bom Bidi Bom”…
Photos: WENN
