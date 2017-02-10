Peta Murgatroyd & Maksim Chmerkovskiy Treat Themselves To 'Parents Night Out'!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd have made their first official appearance since welcoming their son Shai Aleksander!

The Dancing With The Stars couple welcomed their first baby boy on Wednesday (January 4) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Peta Murgatroyd

Last night (February 9), Peta and Maksim, 37, sat front row at the VALENTINNICOLE fashion show held during New York Fashion Week at Lovage.

“Parents night out 💥,” Peta, 30, captioned with her Instagram post. “So freakin proud of you sister @nicolevolynets 👏🏻🎉💪🏻 Such beautiful ensembles from @wearvalentinnicole congratulations 😘 #success #ineedoneofeverything #nyfw2017″