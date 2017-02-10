Rainey Qualley Drops New Song 'Sweet Spot,' Gets Love from Sister Margaret!

Rainey Qualley, who goes by Rainsford as an artist, has dropped a new song called “Sweet Spot” featuring her boyfriend Miles Garber, aka Swimsuit Issue!

“I wrote this song when I was first getting into a new relationship and everything was exciting and nervous and magnetic,” the 26-year-old singer said about the song. “It was before we said ‘I love you’.. Before we’d ever had a fight. When everything was equally sweet and scary.”

She added, “Later, I asked that person to sing on this song with me, which was absolutely humiliating. I felt like I was letting him in on all my secret thoughts about us (pauses) but it turned out alright.

Her actress mom Andie MacDowell is also a big fan of the song. Rainey told us, “This song is also my mother’s favorite which makes me giggle because it’s pretty sexy. (laughs)”

Margaret Qualley, her sister who stars on HBO’s The Leftovers, sent her love for the song on Instagram. “MY SISTER’S NEW SINGLE IS OUT TODAY!!! ITS CALLED SWEET SPOT AND ITS AMAZING AND EVERYONE SHOULD GO BUY IT. I love you Rainey and I’m so insanely proud of you,” she wrote.

Stay tuned, the "Sweet Spot" music video will drop later this month.