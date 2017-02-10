Robin Thicke Takes Son Julian for Sushi Amid Custody Battle

Robin Thicke got to spend some quality time with his six-year-old son Julian amid his custody battle with wife Paula Patton.

The 39-year-old singer took his son to Nobu for a sushi lunch on Thursday (February 9). The father-son duo was joined by a monitor during their time together.

“Julian’s favorite food is sushi, and so Robin took him to Nobu and they had a really fun lunch,” a source told People. “Afterwards, they went back to Robin’s house and played sports in the backyard.”

They “spent eight hours together and had a very, very good time. He wanted to do something extra special that he knew Julian would love.”

Robin posted the below photo on Instagram from their day together!