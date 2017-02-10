Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017 at 4:31 pm

Robin Thicke Takes Son Julian for Sushi Amid Custody Battle

Robin Thicke Takes Son Julian for Sushi Amid Custody Battle

Robin Thicke got to spend some quality time with his six-year-old son Julian amid his custody battle with wife Paula Patton.

The 39-year-old singer took his son to Nobu for a sushi lunch on Thursday (February 9). The father-son duo was joined by a monitor during their time together.

Julian’s favorite food is sushi, and so Robin took him to Nobu and they had a really fun lunch,” a source told People. “Afterwards, they went back to Robin’s house and played sports in the backyard.”

They “spent eight hours together and had a very, very good time. He wanted to do something extra special that he knew Julian would love.”

Robin posted the below photo on Instagram from their day together!

I love Sushi! Ahhhhhhhhh!

A photo posted by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on

Posted to: Celebrity Babies, Julian Thicke, Paula Patton, Robin Thicke

