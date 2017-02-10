'Scarface' Signs On Coen Brothers for 'Explosive' Remake

Scarface is getting an all-new reboot!

Martin Bregman, who produced the 1983 film, is also on board for the remake, set for release next year.

Universal Pictures announced the news on Friday (February 10), calling the new version an “an explosive re-imagining” of the classic gangster story.

Joel and Ethan Coen – aka the Coen Brothers – will take the lead on writing the script.

While 1983 film starred Al Pacino as Cuban immigrant Tony Montana, there is no word yet on director or lead actor for the reboot.

Look out for the Scarface remake in August 2018!