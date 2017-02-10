Sia: 'Helium' Stream, Lyrics, & Download - Listen Now!

Sia‘s new song “Helium” is prominently featured in the movie Fifty Shades Darker and you can listen to the track right here!

The song was released on Friday (February 10) as part of the soundtrack for the film, which is in theaters now.

“Help me out of this hell; Your love lifts me up like helium; Your love lifts me up when I’m down down down; When I’ve hit the ground; You’re all I need,” Sia sings on the song.

Make sure to stream the full soundtrack now and download the songs on iTunes!



Sia – Helium

