Thandie Newton in Talks to Join 'Star Wars' Young Han Solo Movie
Thandie Newton is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming Star Wars spinoff about young Han Solo, according to Variety.
Although rumors are swirling that the 44-year-old actress will be a part of the cast, there’s no details about her role.
Thandie would be joining a cast led by Alden Ehrenreich, who’s set to play Han Solo.
The cast also includes Donald Glover, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also in talks to join the cast.
The untitled Han Solo flick will hit theaters May 25, 2018.