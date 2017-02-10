Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 8:20 pm

The Weeknd Puts His Stamp of Approval on This 'Starboy' & 'Stranger Things' Mashup (Video)

The Weeknd Puts His Stamp of Approval on This 'Starboy' & 'Stranger Things' Mashup (Video)

A fan took the time to mix The Weeknd‘s “Starboy” with the Stranger Things theme song, and the result was something magical.

“S T R A N G E R B O Y,” the fan dubbed the video on Twitter.

The Weeknd noticed and retweeted the mashup, featuring clips from his original music video.

“This is dope as f–k @ohhellojon,” The Weeknd responded.

Watch below!

The Weeknd is set to perform with Daft Punk at the 2017 Grammys this Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to check back with Just Jared for live coverage!

Pictured inside: The Weeknd shopping at Cartier on a rainy Friday (Feberuay 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of The Weeknd going shopping…

Just Jared on Facebook
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 01
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 02
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 03
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 04
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 05
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 06
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 07
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 08
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 09
the weeknd puts his stamp of approval on this starboy and stranger things mashup2 10

Credit: FameFlynet Pictures, Christopher Polk; Photos: AKM-GSI, Getty
Posted to: Music, The Weeknd

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here