The Weeknd Puts His Stamp of Approval on This 'Starboy' & 'Stranger Things' Mashup (Video)

A fan took the time to mix The Weeknd‘s “Starboy” with the Stranger Things theme song, and the result was something magical.

“S T R A N G E R B O Y,” the fan dubbed the video on Twitter.

The Weeknd noticed and retweeted the mashup, featuring clips from his original music video.

“This is dope as f–k @ohhellojon,” The Weeknd responded.

Watch below!

The Weeknd is set to perform with Daft Punk at the 2017 Grammys this Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to check back with Just Jared for live coverage!

S T R A N G E R B O Y

starboy X stranger things @theweeknd pic.twitter.com/sIMxMxDzsq — jon ⚡️ (@ohhellojon) February 8, 2017

Pictured inside: The Weeknd shopping at Cartier on a rainy Friday (Feberuay 10) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

10+ pictures inside of The Weeknd going shopping…