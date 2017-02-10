Top Stories
Fri, 10 February 2017 at 9:25 am

The Weeknd & Zayn Malik Kick Off Grammy Weekend At Billboard Power 100 Party!

The Weeknd & Zayn Malik Kick Off Grammy Weekend At Billboard Power 100 Party!

The 2017 Grammys are kicking off their weekend of festivities with a bang!

Some of music’s biggest stars – The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Zayn Malik, Fifth Harmony‘s Normani Kordei, Jane Zhang, Noah Cyrus and her “Make Me (Cry)” collaborator Labrinth, Kelsea Ballerini, Jason Derulo, Skylar Grey, Dua Lipa and G-Eazy – stepped out to live it up at Billboard’s Power 100 Celebration held at Cecconi’s on Thursday (February 9) in West Hollywood.

The event honored the year’s most important and influential executives, awarding the top spot to Spotify founder and CEO Daniel Ek.

“Congrats to my big brother @salxco on his billboard power100,” The Weeknd captioned with his Instagram post. “Every year our year. XO”

The Weeknd is set to perform with six-time GRAMMY winners Daft Punk at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to tune in – we’ll be live-blogging the entire show as well!


