Fri, 10 February 2017 at 5:47 pm

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Shaves Off Facial Hair

This Is Us' Milo Ventimiglia Shaves Off Facial Hair

Say goodbye to Milo Ventimiglia‘s full face of hair!

The 39-year-old actor has shaved all of it off, though it is unclear what this means in terms of his This Is Us character Jack Pearson’s storyline.

Executive producer Ken Olin tweeted a video of the new look – watch below to check it out!

“The last 4 episodes of This Is Us will go places we’ve never been before,” Ken captioned the clip. “Here’s a taste.”

Milo then tweeted a photo of himself sitting in a car sans mustache and beard, captioning it, “Jack way back when.”

It looks like we might be seeing a younger Jack in upcoming episode!

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.

Click inside to see the photo Milo tweeted…
Credit: FayesVision; Photos: WENN
