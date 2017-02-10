Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 8:00 am

Tom Hardy Enjoys a Guys Night Out in WeHo

Tom Hardy waits for his ride as he makes his way out of a restaurant on Wednesday night (February 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor was joined by fellow actor Lukas Haas (not pictured) as they grabbed dinner together.

Earlier that day, Tom tried to keep a low profile while wearing sunglasses as he ran errands around town.

Up next on Tom‘s film slate is Dunkirk.

Tom co-stars in the war drama alongside Kenneth Branagh and Harry Styles.

Dunkirk is set to hit theaters on July 21.
