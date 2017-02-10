Vin Diesel Gushes About 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' Co-Star Nina Dobrev: 'You Can't Help But Love Her'

Vin Diesel had the sweetest things to say about his xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Nina Dobrev!

With the film hitting theaters last month, the 49-year-old actor and the 28-year-old actress have been hot on the promo trail.

“@ninadobrev has traveled the world promoting xXx The Return of Xander,” Vin captioned the Instagram photo below on Thursday (February 9). “She is so good in the movie, she killed it on this Global Domination tour… but the best thing about her is her loving spirit.”

“You can’t help but love her,” he added. “Thank you Nina for being a Baller on and off screen. Looking forward to the next one. #xXxThursdays.”

The duo stepped out for a press conference and fan screening for the film that same day in Beijing, China, and another midnight screening on Friday. Also in attendance were their co-stars Deepika Padukone, Donnie Yen, Kris Wu, and director D.J. Caruso.

Also pictured inside: Nina arriving back at LAX Airport on Friday in Los Angeles.

