Watch Glenn Close Sing in 'Sunset Boulevard' Revival! (Video)

Glenn Close is revisiting her Tony Award-winning role as Norma Desmond in the musical Sunset Boulevard and you can watch a video preview from the new production here!

The legendary actress performed in the official opening night performance on Thursday night (February 9) at the Palace Theatre in New York City.

Some of the celebs who attended the opening night included Glenn‘s daughter Annie Starke, Sara Bareilles, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess, Bernadette Peters, Bobby Cannavale, Kate Baldwin, and Laura Osnes.

Watch Glenn sing “As If We Never Said Goodbye” in the video below and get tickets to see the musical, on Broadway until June 25.