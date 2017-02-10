Top Stories
Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

Katy Perry Drops New Song 'Chained to the Rhythm' - LISTEN NOW!

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

These 'Fifty Shades Darker' Trailer Moments Were Cut from the Movie

Lady Gaga &amp; Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Lady Gaga & Christian Carino's PDA at the Super Bowl!

Kim Kardashian &amp; Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Stopped By Baskin-Robbins on Date Night

Fri, 10 February 2017 at 1:54 am

Watch Glenn Close Sing in 'Sunset Boulevard' Revival! (Video)

Watch Glenn Close Sing in 'Sunset Boulevard' Revival! (Video)

Glenn Close is revisiting her Tony Award-winning role as Norma Desmond in the musical Sunset Boulevard and you can watch a video preview from the new production here!

The legendary actress performed in the official opening night performance on Thursday night (February 9) at the Palace Theatre in New York City.

Some of the celebs who attended the opening night included Glenn‘s daughter Annie Starke, Sara Bareilles, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Jane Krakowski and Tituss Burgess, Bernadette Peters, Bobby Cannavale, Kate Baldwin, and Laura Osnes.

Watch Glenn sing “As If We Never Said Goodbye” in the video below and get tickets to see the musical, on Broadway until June 25.
Just Jared on Facebook
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 01
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 02
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 03
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 04
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 05
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 06
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 07
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 08
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 09
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 10
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 11
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 12
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 13
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 14
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 15
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 16
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 17
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 18
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 19
glenn close sunset boulevard opening night 20

Photos: Getty, WENN
Posted to: Annie Starke, Bernadette Peters, Bobby Cannavale, Broadway, Glenn Close, Jane Krakowski, Kate Baldwin, Laura Osnes, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Sara Bareilles, Tituss Burgess

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
  • http://secure49.com Earl Bishop

    I’ve made 104,000 thousand dollars previous year by freelancing on-line and I did that by w­orking in my own time f­­o­­r 3+ h daily. I was following a business opportunity I was introduced by this company i found on-line and I am so thrilled that i made so much money. It’s user-friendly a­­n­­d I am just so happy that i found it. Here’s what I do… http://statictab.com/dk8k8gt

  • Utope

    She’s one of the great dames of cinema and the stage. What a performer!

A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here