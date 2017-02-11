Adriana Lima, Diane Kruger & Emily Ratajkowski Support Jason Wu at NYFW

Adriana Lima looked radiant in red at Jason Wu‘s latest fashion show!

The 35-year-old model stepped out at the show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 10) at the St. Regis in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by Diane Kruger, Emily Ratajkowski, Liu Wen and Constance Jablonski.

After the show, Adriana took to her Instagram to share a pretty selfie.

“💙☺️ midnight selfie, just because I love my hair so much 💙,” she captioned the image.

A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:50pm PST

