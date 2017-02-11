Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 1:34 am

Adriana Lima, Diane Kruger & Emily Ratajkowski Support Jason Wu at NYFW

Adriana Lima, Diane Kruger & Emily Ratajkowski Support Jason Wu at NYFW

Adriana Lima looked radiant in red at Jason Wu‘s latest fashion show!

The 35-year-old model stepped out at the show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday (February 10) at the St. Regis in New York City.

She was also joined at the event by Diane Kruger, Emily Ratajkowski, Liu Wen and Constance Jablonski.

After the show, Adriana took to her Instagram to share a pretty selfie.

“💙☺️ midnight selfie, just because I love my hair so much 💙,” she captioned the image.

A photo posted by Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) on

10+ pictures inside from the Jason Wu fashion show…
