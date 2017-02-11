Top Stories
Sat, 11 February 2017 at 4:21 pm

Allison Williams Puts Newly Blonde Hair Into a Cool Braid at 'Get Out' L.A. Premiere!

Allison Williams Puts Newly Blonde Hair Into a Cool Braid at 'Get Out' L.A. Premiere!

Allison Williams wears a suit on the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Get Out on Friday night (February 10) at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.

The 28-year-old Girls actress put her newly blonde hair into a super cool braid for the event!

Allison was joined at the premiere by her parents Jane and Brian Williams, as well as co-stars Daniel Kaluuya and Bradley Whitford, who brought along his Transparent co-star Amy Landecker.

The film’s writer and director Jordan Peele walked the carpet with his pregnant wife Chelsea Peretti.

FYI: Allison is wearing a Mugler suit with Dana Rebecca Designs jewelry.
Photos: FameFlynet Pictures, Vince Flores/startraksphoto.com
