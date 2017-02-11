Top Stories
Sat, 11 February 2017 at 7:00 pm

Anderson .Paak: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Anderson .Paak: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

Our Best New Artist of the 2017 Grammy Awards countdown comes to an end with the multi-talented Anderson .Paak!

Like most of his fellow nominees, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter-rapper-producer has been curating a space for himself in the music world for quite some time. While serving as a drummer for American Idol contestant Haley Reinhart in 2012, Anderson independently released his first album, O.B.E. Vol. 1, under the moniker Breezy Lovejoy.

It wasn’t until 2014 where he went on to release Venice in 2014, under his current stage name. Anderson followed up with Malibu in 2016, his most successful and critically acclaimed album to date, featuring the singles: “The Season / Carry Me,” “Am I Wrong” feat. Schoolboy Q, “Room in Here” feat. Sonyae Elise and The Game, and “Come Down“.

Along with his Best New Artist nom, Anderson is up for Best Urban Contemporary Album for Malibu alongside Beyoncé, Rihanna, KING and Gallant.

Anderson is set to perform with fellow Best New Artist nominee Maren Morris and Alicia Keys at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to tune in – we’ll be live-blogging the entire show as well!


Anderson .Paak – The Season / Carry Me / The Waters (Official Video)

In the meantime, enjoy more music from Anderson .Paak below…


Anderson .Paak – Am I Wrong (feat. ScHoolboy Q)

Anderson .Paak – Come Down (Official Video)

Anderson .Paak – Room in Here (feat. The Game & Sonyae Elise)

Anderson .Paak – Heart Don’t Stand a Chance

Anderson .Paak Performs ‘Am I Wrong’!
Photos: Getty
