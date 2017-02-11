'Avengers: Infinity War' Shares First Look From Set - Watch Now!

Avengers: Infinity War just began filming last month and fans are already getting a behind-the-scenes look!

In the upcoming film, Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up with Marvel superheros for a battle of epic proportion.

In the new video, stars Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. opened up about the first day of shooting in Atlanta.

“Here we are…it’s our first day. It’s actually pretty unbelievable,” Chris says in the video.

Robert adds, “Day one of a year that promises to be a year of fun fun-filled ‘lensing.’”

Tom goes on to explain how the opportunity to be in the film is a dream, while the film’s producers and directors open up about what the filming process will be like.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Check out the entire video below…