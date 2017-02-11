Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 2:24 am

'Avengers: Infinity War' Shares First Look From Set - Watch Now!

Avengers: Infinity War just began filming last month and fans are already getting a behind-the-scenes look!

In the upcoming film, Guardians of the Galaxy are teaming up with Marvel superheros for a battle of epic proportion.

In the new video, stars Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. opened up about the first day of shooting in Atlanta.

“Here we are…it’s our first day. It’s actually pretty unbelievable,” Chris says in the video.

Robert adds, “Day one of a year that promises to be a year of fun fun-filled ‘lensing.’”

Tom goes on to explain how the opportunity to be in the film is a dream, while the film’s producers and directors open up about what the filming process will be like.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on May 4, 2018.

Check out the entire video below…
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
