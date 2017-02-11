Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 7:33 pm

BAFTA 2017 Pre-Party Brings Out Amy Adams, Eddie Redmayne, Felicity Jones, & More!

Amy Adams looks lovely in her white dress while attending the pre-BAFTA party hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel on Saturday (February 11) at Annabel’s in London, England.

Also in attendance at the event were former The Theory of Everything co-stars Felicity Jones and Eddie Redmayne, who was joined by his wife Hannah.

Amy‘s Nocturnal Animals co-star Ellie Bamber and director Tom Ford both stepped out for the party, as did Luke Evans, Viggo Mortensen, Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, and Dominic West.

Amy is nominated for Leading Actress for her work in Arrival while Viggo is up for Leading Actor for his work in Captain Fantastic.

15+ pictures inside of stars at the pre-BAFTA party…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alessandro Nivola, Amy Adams, Dominic West, Eddie Redmayne, Ellie Bamber, Emily Mortimer, Felicity Jones, Hannah Bagshawe, Luke Evans, Tom Ford, Viggo Mortensen

