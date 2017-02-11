Top Stories
Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

'Batman' Movie Finds New Director in Matt Reeves After Ben Affleck Steps Down

'Batman' Movie Finds New Director in Matt Reeves After Ben Affleck Steps Down

The Batman has found a new director after Ben Affleck stepped down from the role to focus on acting in the film.

Filmmaker Matt Reeves is in early talks to direct the project, according to THR.

Matt has previously directed massive hits like The Planet of the Apes films and the J.J. Abrams produced Cloverfield.

While Matt reportedly met with the studio on Friday (February 10), other directors in the running include Ridley Scott and Fede Alvarez.

Ben officially stepped down from his role as director last week in order to focus on giving the best performance possible as an actor in the film.
