Billie Lourd Wishes Boyfriend Taylor Lautner a Happy Birthday!

Billie Lourd and Taylor Lautner are still going strong as a couple and she just took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday!

The former Twilight actor is turning 25 today (February 11) and Billie shard a photo of them dressed in sheep onesies at a recent party.

“💙👨‍👧💙 happy birfday to my #numberonesie,” she captioned the photo.

Billie and Taylor were first linked as a couple in early December when they kissed at the wrap party for their show Scream Queens. Later that month, he was by her side helping her cope with the deaths of mom Carrie Fisher and grandma Debbie Reynolds.