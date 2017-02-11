Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 11:00 pm

'black-ish' Wins Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

'black-ish' Wins Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

black-ish wins big at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

Tracee Ellis Ross poses with her Outstanding Actress in a Comedy award at the awards show on Saturday night (February 11) in Pasadena, Calif.

The 44-year-old actress’ co-star Anthony Anderson hosted the awards show and also won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy for his role on black-ish.

Later in the night, black-ish took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third year in a row!

Fellow black-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Laurence Fishburne were also spotted arriving at the awards.

FYI: Tracee is wearing a Ulyana Sereenko dress.

10+ pictures inside of Tracee Ellis and the rest of the black-ish cast at the NAACP Image Awards
