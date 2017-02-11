'black-ish' Wins Outstanding Comedy Series at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!
Tracee Ellis Ross poses with her Outstanding Actress in a Comedy award at the awards show on Saturday night (February 11) in Pasadena, Calif.
The 44-year-old actress’ co-star Anthony Anderson hosted the awards show and also won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy for his role on black-ish.
Later in the night, black-ish took home the award for Outstanding Comedy Series for the third year in a row!
Fellow black-ish stars Yara Shahidi and Laurence Fishburne were also spotted arriving at the awards.
FYI: Tracee is wearing a Ulyana Sereenko dress.
