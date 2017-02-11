Chance the Rapper: Best New Artist of Grammys 2017 Countdown!

With just one day left until the 2017 Grammy Awards, we are continuing our countdown of the Best New Artist nominees and up next is Chance the Rapper!

The 23-year-old Chicago-born rapping superstar is not necessarily the newest of the bunch, he’s been releasing mixtapes since 2012 and is most notably known for keeping his music free. And by “free,” Chance means streaming-only.

Chance‘s latest mixtape Coloring Book was released exclusively on Apple Music on May 13, before being made available to other streaming services on May 27. Coloring Book debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, becoming the first streaming-exclusive set to reach the list and the first streaming-only album to ever receive a Grammy nomination.

Chance is just now being recognized for his work due to the Grammys recent change to make recordings released solely through streaming services eligible to enter the award process.

Along with Best New Artist, Chance is nominated for seven more awards, including Bet Rap Performance for “No Problem” (with Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz), and Best Rap/Sung Performance.

We’ll be highlighting all the Best New Artist nominees before they go head-to-head at the big show on Sunday (February 12) on CBS. Be sure to tune in – JustJared.com we’ll be live-blogging the entire show as well!



Chance the Rapper – Same Drugs (Official Video)

In the meantime, enjoy more music from Chance the Rapper below…



Chance the Rapper – No Problem (ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne)



Chance The Rapper – Angels (feat. Saba)



Chance The Rapper – Family Matters



Chance The Rapper – Smoke Again



Chance the Rapper: Finish Line/Drown – Live from SNL



Chance the Rapper: Blessings (Reprise)