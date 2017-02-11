Top Stories
Sat, 11 February 2017 at 4:33 pm

Chrissy Teigen's Fingers Turned Green Because of Fun Dip!

Chrissy Teigen might be showing up to the Grammys with green fingers because she stained them and can’t figure out how to get the coloring off!

The 31-year-old model took to Twitter to share a photo of her green thumb and index finger and explain how she stained them by eating Fun Dip.

“I ate fun dip with my fingers last night and I’m stained and Grammys are tomorrow. I’ve tried everything please help,” Chrissy tweeted.

A fan asked Chrissy why she didn’t use the edible stick to eat the Fun Dip and she said, “I ate it first.”

Does anyone else think that the coloring of the green makes it look like Chrissy is getting ready to play Elphaba in Wicked?!
Photos: WENN
