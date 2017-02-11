Cindy Crawford Confesses She 'Needs' Chocolate Every Day

Cindy Crawford is opening up about her chocolate addiction!

The 50-year-old model and OMEGA Brand Ambassador stepped out to unveil the brand’s “Her Time” Exhibition on Thursday (February 9) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Cindy Crawford

“There is nothing that I won’t eat, but there are things I won’t eat a lot of,” she told News.com.au at the event regarding her diet. “For me, I hate to say it because I love carbs. They love me a little too much, like they tend to stick around if I eat too many of them. A big bowl of pasta would be, like, totally decadent to me.”

“I don’t like chocolate, I NEED chocolate everyday!” she added.

The event featured a black-tie dinner with 100 guests, and the exhibition will be open to the public until March 24.

FYI: Cindy is wearing Versace and her OMEGA De Ville Ladymatic Diamond and Pearls watch.

Click inside to see a photo Cindy shared from her trip…