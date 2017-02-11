Top Stories
Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 11:00 am

Dakota Johnson Has a Pretty Unexpected Hidden Talent

Dakota Johnson Has a Pretty Unexpected Hidden Talent

Dakota Johnson is sharing her unexpected hidden talent!

The 27-year-old 50 Shades Darker actress revealed that she can fit an impressive number of things in between the gap in her teeth.

While making an appearance on Vanity Fair‘s Secret Talent Theatre segment, Dakota managed to fit credit cards, toothpicks, playing cards and even $1000 cash in between her teeth!

At one point in the video, Dakota stops to talk to her dad Don Johnson, who’s on the set, and laugh about her silly talent.

Check out Dakota putting her talent to the test in the video below…


Dakota Johnson – Vanity Fair’s Secret Talent Theatre

Pictured inside: Dakota arriving at LAX airport on Friday night (February 10) in Los Angeles.

Just Jared on Facebook
dakota johnson has a weird hidden talent 01
dakota johnson has a weird hidden talent 02
dakota johnson has a weird hidden talent 03
dakota johnson has a weird hidden talent 04
dakota johnson has a weird hidden talent 05
dakota johnson has a weird hidden talent 06

Photos: FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Dakota Johnson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Beyonce and Jay Z are set to sit front row at this weekend's Grammy Awards - TMZ
  • Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole did not welcome their baby yet - Gossip Cop
  • Katy Perry has dropped her new single - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Billy Bush joining the new season of Dancing with the Stars? - Radar
  • Justin Bieber has officially returned to Instagram - Lainey Gossip
  • Ryan Gosling has signed with a new talent agency - The Hollywood Reporter
A Member of Townsquare Entertainment News | Advertise here