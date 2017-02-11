Dakota Johnson Has a Pretty Unexpected Hidden Talent

Dakota Johnson is sharing her unexpected hidden talent!

The 27-year-old 50 Shades Darker actress revealed that she can fit an impressive number of things in between the gap in her teeth.

While making an appearance on Vanity Fair‘s Secret Talent Theatre segment, Dakota managed to fit credit cards, toothpicks, playing cards and even $1000 cash in between her teeth!

At one point in the video, Dakota stops to talk to her dad Don Johnson, who’s on the set, and laugh about her silly talent.

Check out Dakota putting her talent to the test in the video below…



Dakota Johnson – Vanity Fair’s Secret Talent Theatre

