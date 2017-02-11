Drew Barrymore & Katie Holmes Step Out at 'Club Monaco' NYFW Presentation

Drew Barrymore was all smiles at the Club Monaco fashion week presentation!

The 41-year-old actress stepped out at the New York Fashion Week event on Friday (February 10) held at Club Monaco Fifth Avenue in New York City.

She was joined at the presentation by Katie Holmes, Gretchen Mol and Jeremy Piven.

After the show, Katie took to her Instagram to post a cute photo alongside Drew.

“Wonderful to see the Club Monaco Presentation tonight! So beautiful! #clubmonaco #nyfw @drewbarrymore,” she captioned the image.