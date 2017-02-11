Dwayne Johnson Wins Entertainer of the Year at NAACP Image Awards

Dwayne Johnson won big at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

The 44-year-old actor suited up for the event held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday (February 11) in Pasadena, Calif.

He was joined by Kerry Washington, her Scandal dad Joe Morton, and Black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson.

Dwayne beat out Beyonce, Viola Davis, Regina King, and Chance the Rapper.

“Dressed like a G and daddy’s gotta go to work, but someone ain’t lettin’ go,” he wrote along with a cute pic of himself holding his 13-month-old daughter Jasmine (below). “Me, not her. 😉. Excited for tonight’s show! #NAACPAwards.”

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Maxior Joias jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch.