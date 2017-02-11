Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 11:54 pm

Dwayne Johnson Wins Entertainer of the Year at NAACP Image Awards

Dwayne Johnson won big at the 2017 NAACP Image Awards!

The 44-year-old actor suited up for the event held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Saturday (February 11) in Pasadena, Calif.

He was joined by Kerry Washington, her Scandal dad Joe Morton, and Black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson.

Dwayne beat out Beyonce, Viola Davis, Regina King, and Chance the Rapper.

“Dressed like a G and daddy’s gotta go to work, but someone ain’t lettin’ go,” he wrote along with a cute pic of himself holding his 13-month-old daughter Jasmine (below). “Me, not her. 😉. Excited for tonight’s show! #NAACPAwards.”

A photo posted by therock (@therock) on

FYI: Kerry is wearing a Prabal Gurung dress, Maxior Joias jewelry, and Jimmy Choo shoes and clutch.
