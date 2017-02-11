Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 7:53 pm

Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, & Caitriona Balfe Glam Up to Celebrate the BAFTAs!

Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, & Caitriona Balfe Glam Up to Celebrate the BAFTAs!

Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, and Caitriona Balfe all hit the carpet for the pre BAFTA party hosted by Charles Finch and Chanel on Saturday night (February 11) at Annabel’s in London, England.

Other stars in attendance at the party were Gillian Anderson, Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Kaya Scodelario, Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children‘s Ella Purnell, Captain Fantastic‘s George MacKay, and The Mummy‘s Annabelle Wallis.

Split‘s Anya Taylor-Joy, who is nominating for the EE Rising Star Award at tomorrow night’s show, stepped out that night for the official BAFTA nominees party at Kensington Palace.

FYI: Anya is wearing an Elie Saab dress.

15+ pictures inside of celebs partying before the BAFTAs…

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Annabelle Wallis, Anya Taylor Joy, Caitriona Balfe, Ella Purnell, Emilia Clarke, George Mackay, Gillian Anderson, Kaya Scodelario, Thandie Newton

