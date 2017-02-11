Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 5:13 pm

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Step Out for Pre-BAFTAs Party!

Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield Step Out for Pre-BAFTAs Party!

Emma Stone walks the red carpet at the 2017 BAFTA Nominees Party held at Kensington Palace on Saturday night (February 11) in London, England.

The 28-year-old actress was joined at the event by her La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Emma‘s ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield, who she is still friendly with, was also at the event to support his nomination for Hacksaw Ridge. Emma is up for Leading Actress while Andrew is nominated for Leading Actor.

The night before, Andrew stepped out for Harvey Weinstein and Burberry‘s pre-BAFTA dinner. Other celebs there included Holliday Grainger and engaged couple Dustin Lance Black and Tom Daley.

FYI: Emma is wearing a Chanel dress.
Photos: Getty
Andrew Garfield, Damien Chazelle, Dustin Lance Black, Emma Stone, Holliday Grainger, Tom Daley

