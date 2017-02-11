Former Vice President Joe Biden Signs Deal With CAA

Is acting in the future for Joe Biden?

The 74-year-old former Vice President just signed a deal with talent agency CAA, according to Variety.

It doesn’t sound like Joe and his wife Jill have their eyes on the entertainment industry though.

In a statement, the couple revealed their partnership with CAA will help “amplify” their post-White House public policy endeavors.

“Jill and I remain more dedicated than ever to addressing the critical issues of the day, and we see in CAA a shared passion and shared values that are at the core of our family and our goals. We look forward to leveraging their expertise, across many fields, as part of our team,” Joe said.