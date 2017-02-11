Top Stories
J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine &amp; Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr &amp; Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 9:03 pm

Gigi Hadid Shares Throwback Picture From This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid Shares Throwback Picture From This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid tries to avoid the snow as she crosses the street on Saturday afternoon (February 11) in New York City.

The 21-year-old model stayed warm in a burgundy jacket, leather pants, and maroon boots as she made her way to a meeting.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Later that afternoon, Gigi was spotted heading to lunch with her younger brother Anwar Hadid.

Gigi recently took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes picture from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where she tried on her first official set of wings.

Check out the pic below!

☺️oh just me n my first wings.. 🙀 @victoriassecret

A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

10+ pictures inside of Gigi and Anwar Hadid out in New York City…
Photos: AKM-GSI, FameFlyNet Pictures
Posted to: Anwar Hadid, Gigi Hadid

