Gigi Hadid Shares Throwback Picture From This Year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Gigi Hadid tries to avoid the snow as she crosses the street on Saturday afternoon (February 11) in New York City.
The 21-year-old model stayed warm in a burgundy jacket, leather pants, and maroon boots as she made her way to a meeting.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid
Later that afternoon, Gigi was spotted heading to lunch with her younger brother Anwar Hadid.
Gigi recently took to Instagram to share a behind the scenes picture from the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show where she tried on her first official set of wings.
Check out the pic below!
