Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Daughter's Accident, Maddie Released from Hospital

Oops! DJ Khaled's Son Puked on Him on the Red Carpet! (Video)

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 1:10 am

Gigi Hadid Walks for Jeremy Scott, Her First Show of NYFW 2017!

Gigi Hadid Walks for Jeremy Scott, Her First Show of NYFW 2017!

Gigi Hadid works the runway in two outfits while walking in the Jeremy Scott fashion show held during New York Fashion Week on Friday night (February 10) at Gallery 1, Skylight Clarkson Sq in New York City.

The 21-year-old model, who is making her first appearance for fashion week with this show, was joined on the runway by Victoria’s Secret angels Lais Riberio, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, and Romee Strijd.

Sitting in the front row at the show were Ashley Benson, model Barbara Palvin, and Madam Secretary actress Kathrine Herzer.

Gigi flew to the Big Apple for fashion week after debuting her new Tommy x Gigi collection in Los Angeles and making her very first appearance as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

25+ pictures inside of Gigi Hadid and others at the Jeremy Scott show…

