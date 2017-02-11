J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump
People are praising J.K. Rowling after she sparred on Twitter with Piers Morgan, who was told to “f–k off” on television for defending President Trump.
The British television personality was appearing on Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher when comedian Jim Jefferies told him to “f–k off” for claiming that Trump‘s travel ban is not a “Muslim ban.”
Rowling shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f–k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.”
Morgan replied by saying, “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter,” and it led to her dragging him whenever he responded.
Piers Morgan & Jim Jefferies: The Lesser of Two Evils
Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
Everything I said was factual.
If you think screaming 'FUCK OFF!!!' at me changes that, then you're mistaken. https://t.co/0U9fVoTjfc
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
.@piersmorgan Would you like a couple of hours to mock up some pictures of refugees carrying explosives to substantiate your position? https://t.co/sFj0kqIajd
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
The superior, dismissive arrogance of rabid Remain/Clinton supporters like @jk_rowling is, of course, precisely why both campaigns lost.
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017
The fact-free, amoral, bigotry-apologism of celebrity toady Piers Morgan is, of course, why it's so delicious to see him told to fuck off. https://t.co/4XNF4G0nlD
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
I see: if you win, you're right? I seem to have read something rather like that before… hmm… pretty sure it was in German… https://t.co/omRwd6l2RW
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
.@piersmorgan If only you'd read Harry Potter, you'd know the downside of sucking up to the biggest bully in school is getting burned alive.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017
#StillHurts pic.twitter.com/28rUHy2McC
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017