J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Daughter Makes Her Public Debut!

Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Are Waiting to Have Sex Until Marriage

The Bachelorette's Robby Hayes Signs Modeling Contract - See His Photos!

Sat, 11 February 2017 at 12:35 pm

J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

People are praising J.K. Rowling after she sparred on Twitter with Piers Morgan, who was told to “f–k off” on television for defending President Trump.

The British television personality was appearing on Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher when comedian Jim Jefferies told him to “f–k off” for claiming that Trump‘s travel ban is not a “Muslim ban.”

Rowling shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f–k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.”

Morgan replied by saying, “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter,” and it led to her dragging him whenever he responded.


Piers Morgan & Jim Jefferies: The Lesser of Two Evils

Read all of the tweets in the Twitter exchange below!

Click inside to read the rest of the Twitter battle…

  • JAY

    God I love this woman

  • lorelai

    Piers sucks – one way or the other.

  • http://eternalozzie.com/ eternalozzie

    i totally get both sides this argument … i just wish people could have a thoughtful debate instead of getting so emotional.

  • Cooper

    All I see is two people both screaming at each other and not admitting the real truth to themselves. One the refugees aren’t the problem. The problem are that terrorist groups who are sezing cities in these countries are taking over visa computers and yes sending people here who shouldn’t be. That’s a fact. But again most refugees aren’t dangerous to us it’s the minority who are. Is this a Muslim ban? Yes in a way but it’s also countries where it’s the predominant religion and countries that no one can deny that hasn’t issued and with terrorism. Would you want any of these people in your house? Rowling isn’t helping to house any of these people nor does her opinion have that much weight to what we legislate in this country. She isn’t a citizen. That being said Trump and his admin. Were sloppy as F- it’s clearly in part a Muslim ban but also why wasn’t Saudi Arabia on the list? Yes they work with us better than say Iraq but terrorism has come from that state it should be under the ban. Is it because of Trumps business interest in Saudi Arabia? Cause that is a huge concern people are ignoring.

  • Minha Sincera Opinião!

    bla bla bla. JK wins

  • Phil the Donahue

    15 of the 19 terrorists from 9/11 were from and citizens of Saudi Arabia. Trump has a golf course there so his ban is absolute bullshit just like his shitty brain.

  • Cooper

    Agreed which is why it should be on there. I can’t believe no one questioned that. It’s a glaring and obvious conflict of interest. Why mess with Ivanka when you should be attacking that?

  • Cooper

    Says someone who can’t even conversate. That’s what happens when you have very little education.

  • VanityInsecurity

    2 Brits who don’t live in the US & have such an investment in our politics. I get it USA is a super power we set the example.. but c’mon worry about your Brexit & the EU. first.

  • Lili

    Clap back season is no joke these days ! Damn ! I love her !

