J.K. Rowling Drags Piers Morgan on Twitter for Defending Trump

People are praising J.K. Rowling after she sparred on Twitter with Piers Morgan, who was told to “f–k off” on television for defending President Trump.

The British television personality was appearing on Friday night’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher when comedian Jim Jefferies told him to “f–k off” for claiming that Trump‘s travel ban is not a “Muslim ban.”

Rowling shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, “Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f–k off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I’d always imagined.”

Morgan replied by saying, “This is why I’ve never read a single word of Harry Potter,” and it led to her dragging him whenever he responded.



Piers Morgan & Jim Jefferies: The Lesser of Two Evils

Read all of the tweets in the Twitter exchange below!

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017 This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Click inside to read the rest of the Twitter battle…